Tulsa Police: Runaway Boy Is Considered Endangered
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have issued a bulletin asking the public to help them locate a runaway juvenile. Aron Sherley is 13 and has developmental disabilities, according to TPD. He is considered endangered for medical reasons.
He was last seen Monday morning in the area of 4500 East Xyler.
Aron is 5'3" with blond hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red coat and red shoes. He may be in the area of the Tulsa Zoo.
If you have any information, contact Tulsa Police.