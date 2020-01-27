News
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister To Visit Elementary School In Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will be in Green Country next month to celebrate an elementary school's academic success.
Hofmeister will visit Freedom Elementary in Sapulpa on February 7th. Students and faculty will celebrate the school's "A" grade on the State Report Card for the 2018 2019 school year.
Freedom Elementary received an A after getting a B on the report card the year before.
