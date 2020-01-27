Prague Family Raises Money For 3 Funerals After Children Killed In Arizona
A Prague family is looking for help after police said three children were murdered by their mother. The family was living in Arizona but had recently moved from Oklahoma.
The children’s father, Pedro Rios, is now back in Oklahoma. He is trying to raise money to bury his three children.
Rios said he came home from work one week ago and played with his kids for about 30 minutes before their mother Rachel Henry told him she was going to put them down for a nap.
Court documents show instead, Henry smothered each of the children with a pillow and then laid them down on the living room couch like they were sleeping.
Rios said he woke up believing his kids were just napping until he discovered they were dead.
“I’ll never get to see my kids smile, laugh,” Rico told us Monday. “I won’t get to teach them to ride a bike or read a book.”
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in order to help the family.
To help bring the children back to Oklahoma, click here.
To help with the memorial, click here.