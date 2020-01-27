2 Oklahomans Tested For Possible Coronavirus
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department is testing two Oklahomans who said they show symptoms of possible novel coronavirus. According to the CDC, there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States right now.
All of the confirmed cases are people who traveled to Wuhan, China.
OSDH said the two Oklahoma residents meet the criteria for people under investigation, but they have not been diagnosed with the disease.
Also from the Department of Health:
"Even if a case of novel coronavirus in an Oklahoma resident, it is important to note the risk to the general public is low. Public health officials identify possible contacts to a person under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.
At this time, all confirmed US cases have a history of travel to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. Although five cases have been identified to date, of 110 persons under investigation identified in 26 states, laboratory testing was negative for 32 individuals. Testing is pending for the remaining 73."