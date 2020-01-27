Most Wanted Murder Suspect May Be In Okmulgee Area
TULSA, Oklahoma - This week's U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Monday suspect is fugitive Tommy Tecumseh, who also uses the name Tommy Benson. Marshals said Tecumseh is wanted for first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse.
U.S. Marshals said he's a convicted felon and aware of his charges, which stem from a 2019 homicide in the Wagoner County area of Broken Arrow. Investigators said Robert Richardson was killed by Tecumseh and two other people last July.
They said he has a distinctive chest tattoo of the Great Seal of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
Law enforcement said they believe Tecumseh's in the Okmulgee area and receiving help from friends and family. They said anyone assisting him avoid arrest, will be arrested.
If you know where he is, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.