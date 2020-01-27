News
Sen. Inhofe Defends President Trump’s Ukraine Dealings During Impeachment Trial
President Trump's legal team presented his defense to U.S. Senators Monday, in day two of their opening arguments.
They're arguing that the President did not abuse his power and did not obstruct Congress.
In an interview Monday, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, defended President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, and questioned former National Security Advisor John Bolton's take on what the President said to him.
News 9/News On 6’s Alex Cameron is following the latest from our Washington bureau.