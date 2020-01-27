TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Two patients are suing a Tahlequah hospital after a health scare involving nearly 200 patients. The Cherokee Nation confirmed a "lapse in protocol" at W. W. Hastings Hospital led to patients being tested for HIV and Hepatitis C.



Right now, the class-action lawsuit involves two patients, suing for emotional distress. Their attorney said it's possible more patients could join them in the fight against the hospital.



The lawsuit says the two women suing the hospital "suffered severe emotional distress" after learning they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepititis C, and several other diseases. Each plaintiff is asking for $125,000, represented by attorney Fourth Scoufos out of Sallisaw.



"You can imagine the stress and anxiety that that would cause. And this wasn't a situation where they could go in and just immediately find out whether or not they were infected,” Scoufos said.



One woman named in the suit said she got a call from the hospital saying she may have been exposed and was instructed to get blood screenings at three-month intervals for a period of nine months. The lawsuit claims the other woman reached out to the hospital to ask if she had been exposed, after learning several other patients at Hastings were possibly exposed. The lawsuit says that woman learned she was on "the list" and would need to come in for testing.



"The hospital staff failed to take appropriate action and take it quickly to notify these people,” Scoufos said.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) filed a 21-page public report about its investigation back in July of 2018. That report stated the Director of Quality at the hospital confirmed the nurse, "confessed that he used the same needle and syringe on several different patients until the needle was dull...."



The Cherokee Nation confirmed in 2018 the nurse was John Baker, the son of former Chief Bill John Baker. John Baker resigned and apologized to those who were affected.