Boxing Gym Owner Says Thief Stole $15,000 Intended For Kids
TULSA, Oklahoma - The owner of a boxing gym is hoping surveillance video can help police catch a man he said took a bag with $5,000 in it.
“It's just disgusting. You get that victim feeling where you feel like you've been punched in the stomach," said Engine Room Owner Aaron Sloan.
Sloan said the bag was later found in the men's restroom, but there was only $15 left in it. He said the worst part is that he was using the money to help children.
"There is not a lot of money in boxing. It's hard for these guys to try to come up with the funds for travel, so that's what we usually use the money for," Sloan said.
Sloan said the money also pays for hotel rooms and other things like that.