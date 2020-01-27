Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan Reflects On Career
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan is about to end his career with the Police Department.
"It is kind of a mixed bag. I'm looking forward to retirement. I am looking forward to being able to travel but I am going to miss this. This is all I have done my whole adult life," said Jordan.
Jordan started with TPD in March of 1969. Years later, he became one of the first members of the department's SWAT team. He retired in 2001 and became a regional commander in Kosovo.
"I learned to like command because all the things I had been griping about in my career, I could change," said Jordan.
Jordan came back to Tulsa in 2005 and was eventually appointed as the chief of the Tulsa Police Department.
"Surround yourself with good people and always do the right thing. I couldn't have made this on my own, no way. I had great people backing me and great people helping me make these decisions," said Jordan.
As he looks over his years as chief, he said he is proud of how far the department has come. He points to the success of the armed robbery task force and the homicide unit's 90% solve rate. Despite all Jordan said the department has accomplished, there is one area where he wishes he could’ve made more progress.
"I wanted to have a much better relationship with north Tulsa. It will get there, it is going to take small steps, but we will get there because I know my officers want it and I know our community wants it," said Jordan.
This week, Jordan will celebrate his career, close a chapter in his life he has loved for decades and start a new adventure.
"I hope I left a culture that is very community oriented and a guardian mentality and that my officers feel like it is their job to guard their citizens," said Jordan.
Jordan said he has all the faith in the world in the new chief, Wendell Franklin.