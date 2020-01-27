Creek Co. Deputies: 1 Arrested, Another On The Run Connected To 4 Burglaries
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County deputies need help finding a man they said is connected to at least four burglaries.
Deputies said they arrested one suspect after a chase but said the other got away.
Elaine Wheat and her husband live several miles west of Sapulpa.
“It's a great place to live and it’s quiet. Generally, there is no problems. Every once and a while you get somebody that's just stupid, “said Wheat.
Wheat said they had just left their home last Tuesday when they got an unusual call.
"A neighbor had called, we had just left, and said that kids had broken into the front door of the other neighbors’ house," said Wheat.
Wheat said she immediately grabbed her phone.
"We happen to have everybody's phone numbers, so I started calling different neighbors and they all sort of converged,” said Wheat.
Creek County deputies said they saw Bret Bledsoe and Maranda Todd leaving in a car as they arrived on scene. Chief Deputy Fred Clark said the two didn’t get far before the vehicle they were in crashed. Deputies were able to arrest Todd, but they said Bledsoe got away. They were both wanted in connection with at least four recent burglaries.
"They have been busy and that's one of the good things. They are off the streets now. We took their transportation and it was a stolen car," said Clark.
Deputies said they found meth, a stolen gun, jewelry, purses, and electronics inside the car.
Deputies said they were able to tie some of the stolen items to other burglaries in the area.
"We all notice, and we all watch each other's back. Don't come to the country and try to break in because we are going to get you," said Wheat.
Deputies said they were able to return most of the stolen items to their owners. If you know where Bret Bledsoe is, call the Creek County Sheriff's Office.