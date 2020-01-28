Bryant's Granity Studios published middle grade and young adult novels. It also put out the his autobiography, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," which was released in 2018.

"I saw him enough times to assure he had much more than sports on his mind, it wasn't all about competition," Coelho said. "His tragic death has shown already how he was important to the world, not only to the United States. We will discuss his legacy for many years, much beyond sport."