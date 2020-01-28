Tulsa Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Man Scheduled For Court
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after he was accused of shooting and killing a man last week near Admiral and Sheridan.
Jail records show Peter Williams will make his first appearance Tuesday on charges for first degree murder and felony firearm possession, and those charges were filed on January 27th.
Police say they believe Williams shot Demario Johnson near the Tudor House Inn last week, and then threw the gun onto the roof of a nearby building.
Johnson was found with a gunshot wound to his torso, and he died at the hospital.
Detectives say they got a lot of help from witnesses and quickly caught Williams, who was booked into jail early last week.
Jail records show his first degree murder complaint carries a bond of $2 million.