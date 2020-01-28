ODOT Holding Public Meeting About Improving Hwy 75 In Okmulgee Co.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for your input as it tries to improve the Highway 75 and Preston Road junction in Okmulgee County.
This particular stretch of road is dicey with more than 30 crashes and two deaths happening at the U.S. 75 and Preston Road junction over the last decade.
For example, in March of 2018 a semi-truck rolled over after it was hit by another semi. No one was hurt, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said, at the time, the semi that was hit was going south on 75 and missed the exit to Highway 16. When the semi slowed down at Preston Road, it tried to make a U-turn but was hit by another semi.
Crashes like this are why ODOT is holding an open house Tuesday night to share ideas for improving safety at this junction.
Right now, the proposal is for building an interchange on U.S. 75 and Preston Road. This would include constructing a bridge over U.S. 75 with on and off ramps.
The open house meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Preston School's Cafeteria.