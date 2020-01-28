Wet, Cold Winter Weather Returns For Tuesday
Our first of three waves we’re tracking will move across the state today and exit early Wednesday morning bringing a cold rain to eastern OK today along with the chance for some wintry mix or light snow across far northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas later tonight. Locations across northwestern OK and southwestern Kansas remain in a favorable location for impactful snow with a winter storm warning posted for a part of this general area and a few counties in a winter weather advisory surrounding this region. No advisories are currently posted for any of our counties of concern across northeastern OK, even though the potential for some light snow will be possible later tonight along and northwest of the I-44 corridor into southern Kansas where a dusting to near 1 inch will be possible. There will be a winter weather advisory for Labette County Kansas eastward into southwestern Missouri tonight. Locations south, including most of eastern OK, will see showers today along with the potential for some isolated rumbles of thunder with no threats of wintry mix or impacts across east-central and southeastern OK.
The 2nd wave of this trio arrives Thursday night into Friday morning with little in the way of significant impact other than a few spotty showers across southern OK or north Texas. We continue to mention a low-end chance for some showers, but this system currently does not appear to be a major influencer for our weather.
The 3rd wave will pass to our northeast Saturday morning with no impact as a mid-level ridge of high pressure begins building across the southern plains bringing unseasonably warmer weather across the state. Daytime highs Saturday should reach the lower 60s with Sundays highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The data suggest another strong arctic front will arrive Tuesday of next week with falling temperatures once again across the state.
Temperatures this morning have returned to the 30s across northern OK with wind chills in the 20s. Locations southward remain in the upper 40s but will drop into the lower 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s. Later tonight as the main upper level system moves overhead, temps will drop to near or even slightly below freezing across northeastern OK as moisture begins exiting the area. It will be during this period that some low-end wintry mix or snow will be possible, mostly across extreme northern OK and southeastern Kansas.
In summary, rain is likely today along with blustery and cold temperatures. Any winter mix or snow impacts will be later tonight along and northwest of the I-44 corridor into southern Kansas where a dusting to near 1 inch will be possible. The Tulsa metro should have rain this evening that may mix with some snowflakes with no travel impacts.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone