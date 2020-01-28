Our first of three waves we’re tracking will move across the state today and exit early Wednesday morning bringing a cold rain to eastern OK today along with the chance for some wintry mix or light snow across far northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas later tonight. Locations across northwestern OK and southwestern Kansas remain in a favorable location for impactful snow with a winter storm warning posted for a part of this general area and a few counties in a winter weather advisory surrounding this region. No advisories are currently posted for any of our counties of concern across northeastern OK, even though the potential for some light snow will be possible later tonight along and northwest of the I-44 corridor into southern Kansas where a dusting to near 1 inch will be possible. There will be a winter weather advisory for Labette County Kansas eastward into southwestern Missouri tonight. Locations south, including most of eastern OK, will see showers today along with the potential for some isolated rumbles of thunder with no threats of wintry mix or impacts across east-central and southeastern OK.