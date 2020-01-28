Webco Expanding In Sand Springs, Buying Former Juvenile Detention Center
The City of Sand Springs announced the metal tubing company, Webco Industries, is buying the old Rader Juvenile Detention Center and has plans of expanding its footprint in the city.
The City of Sand Springs announced the purchase on its Facebook page and said Webco will use the 48 acres to create a new leadership campus.
This comes as the Rader Detention Center closed back in 2011.
The campus, which is next to the company's plant, will also include its technical center.
Company leaders held a ceremonial contract signing Monday evening ahead of the Sand Springs City Council meeting.
Webco operates metal tube manufacturing plants in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. It has called Sand Springs home for more than 50 years.
Webco has seen a lot of growth over the last ten years. The company opened a new manufacturing facility in 2012 after purchasing the old Hissom Memorial Center property.