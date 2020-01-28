Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Firing Shots In Penn Square Mall
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of firing shots in the Penn Square Mall.
The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 18, near the AMC Theater in the mall.
An arrest warrant filed Monday was issued for 22-year-old Darrell Niquito Fletcher in connection with the shooting. Three other arrests have been made.
While no one was shot, investigators said the four men did have a target.
Caller: Shots at Penn Square mall! Shots at Penn Square Mall! Shots at Penn Square Mall. Shots at Penn Square Mall. Shots at Penn Square Mall. Shots at Penn Square Mall again. Shots at Penn Square Mall.
Chilling 911 calls poured in from frantic mall goers believing there was an active shooter amongst them.
Caller: Shots fired Penn Square Mall this is a police officer. Victor 21. Five shots fired Penn Square Mall.
911: Can you tell me who is shooting? Where are you?
Caller: We cannot see who is shooting. I'm upstairs by Hallmark and Hot Topic. You guys need to go hide right now!
Once the mall was cleared of an active threat, police gathered surveillance video, later releasing images of four men. After circulating through the media, reports show Dequann Gresham, Evan Greshham and Terence Parler turned themselves in.
Fletcher, the accused gunman, is still wanted.
According to investigators, video shows the men arriving at the mall together then stalking their victim.
Caller: There was like five or six they were friends or something? They were going back and forth, and I looked up and the one guy turned and hit the other guy. And the other guy pulls out a gun and shoots him.
And while their victim managed to escape serious injury, court documents show innocent bystanders were "injured and suffered falls in chaos of people fleeing."
Caller: I can't move right now I'm shaking.
911: I know. I need you to take cover for yourself sweetie I don't want them to get to you.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police think the shooting was a result of an altercation.
Fletcher is accused of complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct.
Anyone with information about Fletcher is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.