Tulsa County Court Dog Retires After 10 Years Of Service
TULSA, Oklahoma - After ten years the Tulsa County District Attorney's office is saying "happy retirement" to their first Court dog.
On Tuesday, people gathered for Boo's retirement reception. Before working for the DA's office, Boo worked at nursing homes and hospitals. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says the Court Dog program has brought positive changes to the courtroom.
“It really eliminates trauma in the courtroom I've never seen anything like it. It's one of the things I can go to my grave and feel confident that this is something our community needed,” said Kunzweiler
Boo has been involved in almost 100 cases in the past 10 years.