Compliance Check Leads To Standoff In Rogers County
FOYIL, Oklahoma - A compliance check for a sex offender in Rogers County led to an hours-long standoff on Monday.
Deputies say they heard Herman Roberts may be living in a home North of Foyil without registering as a sex offender. They say Roberts got agitated and barricaded himself inside with a knife and threatened deputies.
Sheriff Scott Walton says Roberts eventually surrendered. The sheriff says events like this take valuable resources away from people who may need their help.
"A fair amount of time was spent with all of our resources directed at him and while that takes place obviously the rest of our county certainly suffers for law enforcement presence if its needed somewhere else," said Walton.
Sheriff Walton says Roberts also exposed himself to deputies during the standoff.