News
Holdenville Woman Charged With Murdering Husband
HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma - OSBI agents arrested a woman on Monday for the murder of her husband.
OSBI says Holdenville officers were called in reference to a gunshot victim on October 15th of 2018. There, officers found 52-year-old Tony Miller with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the Holdenville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
62-year-old Leslie Miller is in the Hughes County Jail charged with second-degree murder.
Leslie Miller is being held on a $100,000 bond.