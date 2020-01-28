News
Gov. Stitt, Lt. Gov. Pinnell Set To Unveil State's New Brand
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell are set to announce the new brand for the state of Oklahoma.
The unveiling will take place at 10:30 a.m., February 12, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Guests will enter through the Thunder Corporate Office entrance and head to the All-Staff Conference Room on the 4th floor.
Both Stitt and Pinnell said they are hopeful that a new brand will attract tourists, businesses, talent and citizens to Oklahoma.