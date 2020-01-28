QUINTON, Oklahoma - The jury awarded plaintiffs in the deadly Quinton gas well explosion lawsuit $20 million Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two years since the well fire and explosion in Pittsburg County killed five men. The lawsuit was on behalf of Cody Risk and Josh Ray, two of five victims who were unaccounted for after the explosion.

Each family will receive a percentage of $10 million.

Matthew Smith, Parker Waldridge, Roger Cunningham also lost their lives January 22, 2018.

The rig owner, Red Mountain, and other companies like Crescent, Patterson UTI, and National Oilwell Varco were named in the suit. Red Mountain is the main owner and operator of the rig, and the other companies involved helped with staffing and day to day operations.



NOV is the company that supplied the mud and drilling fluids and the technicians to administer them.

The verdict reached by the jury assigns the percentage of the award as follows: Red Mountain 60%, Patterson-UTI 30% and NOV 10%.

Families of all five of the men have filed lawsuits.