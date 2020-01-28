Tulsa Police Look For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect charged with rape after investigators say the man had sex several times with a 12-year-old girl.
Child Crisis Detectives said a family member introduced the two, then they started talking on social media.
Investigators said the mother of a 12-year-old girl contacted them saying she believed her daughter was in a relationship with 19-year-old Joshua Reynolds.
"We interviewed the child, had her forensically interviewed, and she did disclose that she had had sex with the 19-year-old on multiple different occasions,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Mark Kraft.
Police say Reynolds admitted to having sex with the victim twice in a camper trailer near Pine and the Tisdale Expressway.
They say the victim was introduced to the suspect through a family member, and court documents show the two communicated through social media.
“Kids can communicate much easier in a matter of minutes on their phone versus having to make a phone call. It's just so much more convenient with phones,” said Sgt. Kraft.
Sergeant Mark Kraft says they frequently work cases like this were the suspects are 18 or 19 years old and don't think there's anything wrong with it since the victims aren't much younger than them.
"They don't see a problem with it because they're so close in age, but by law a child that young can't consent,” said Sgt. Kraft.
Detectives say Reynolds first denied knowing the victim's age and then later said she told him she was 16 or 17 years old.
Kraft says it's important to frequently check your child's phone and social media to be aware of who they're communicating with.
"Look at their phones, look at their computers, check in on a daily basis and make sure they're not communicating with people they don't need to be communicating with,” said Sgt. Kraft.
Prosecutors charged Reynolds with two counts of first-degree rape, and there is a warrant for his arrest.