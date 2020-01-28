Rogers County Deputies Arrest Sex Offender After Foyil Standoff
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies making sure a registered sex offender was living where he was supposed to were in a standoff with the man for several hours. Deputies got a tip that Herman Roberts might be living in a home north of Foyil without registering at that address.
They said Roberts barricaded himself inside the home with a knife, threatening deputies.
Sheriff Scott Walton said Roberts eventually surrendered.
"A fair amount of time was spent with all of our resources directed at him, and while that takes place - obviously the rest of our county certainly suffers for law enforcement presence if it's needed somewhere else," said Sheriff Scott Walton.
Walton said Roberts also exposed himself to deputies during the standoff.