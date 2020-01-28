Sen. Lankford Claims No Need For John Bolton's Testimony
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Senate impeachment trial is focused on what President Trump's former nation security adviser wrote in his upcoming memoir.
According to published reports, John Bolton claims Trump told him he was withholding military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine's president announced an investigation into Joe Biden.
During a break in the trial this afternoon, Senator Lankford spoke in Statuary Hall, agreeing the allegation in Bolton's book needs to be checked out but not necessarily by calling him to testify.
"If we want to resolve this issue about John Bolton, the easiest way is to be able to see the manuscript at that point. I think we need to see it before the decision is made about whether to have witnesses or not. That allows everyone to go in eyes wide open," Lankford said.
While Democrats and a few moderate Republicans seem to think the easiest way to get to the bottom of the Bolton story is to call Bolton as a witness, Lankford argues the House could have done that during its investigation but chose not to. He worries it is solely a political stunt.