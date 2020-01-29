News
New Jersey Man Convicted Of Smuggling More Than 1,000 Oklahoma Box Turtles
A New Jersey man convicted of smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles from Oklahoma will have to pay $350,000 in fines.
A federal judge in Tulsa also sentenced William Gangemi to two years probation.
Between 2017 and 2018, Gangemi was part of a group that smuggled the box turtles from Oklahoma to sell in Southeast Asia.
Oklahoma game wardens started investigating after a tip led them to a Creek County motel room, where they found tubs full of box turtles.