According to Facebook, the tool will allow people to "disconnect" the mined information from their account, as well as disconnect any "future off-Facebook activity."

The tool's rollout comes after the landmark Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018. Through an unprecedented leak, the U.K.-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained the private information, largely collected through third party apps, of tens of millions of Facebook users. The firm then used that information to help clients, including the 2016 Trump campaign, analyze voters and target them with ads.

News of the leak was the first time many Facebook users realized the platform was gathering information about them even when they weren't actively using the site.

"You should be able to easily understand and manage your information, which is why strengthening your privacy controls is so important," Zuckerberg wrote. "We'll have more to share as we continue to make progress on this important work in the decade ahead."