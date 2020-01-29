Coronavirus is actually a class of viruses that were identified years ago, many of which do have patented treatments. The strain of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, and is currently spreading and worrying health officials is new and has no known cure.

Other Facebook posts claiming a vaccine for the coronavirus exists, and is being hidden, are followed by a box with a trio of stories, including the one from FactCheck.org, that call the patent claim false.

Rival social media site Twitter is also having trouble containing the plague of coronavirus-falsehood contamination.

For instance, Facebook has put a pop-up blocking a post with a screen shot of a tweet by prominent conspiracy theorist Jordan Sather that appears to be one of the first making the false patent claim, and even called coronavirus a "fad." On Twitter, however, where Sather has 115,500 followers, the tweet remains live and unblocked. It has been retweeted 4,700 times and liked nearly 6,000 times.