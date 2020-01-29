Man Scheduled To Be Sentenced In Murder Of Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of two people accused of killing a Tulsa man and dumping his body in Muskogee County will find out how much time he'll spend in prison.
All of this comes after Gerald Lowe Jr. entered a blind guilty plea last month and waived his right to a jury trial.
Court records show Lowe's sentencing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Investigators said they believe Lowe and Michaela Riddle brutally beat Courtney Palmer to death, and then dumped his body in Muskogee County.
Police said Palmer witnessed a shooting at the Tamarack apartments in Tulsa in November of that year.
They said he was high on PCP, so they decided to interview him later, but when detectives went to find him two days later, he was missing.