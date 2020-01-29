Wagoner Applying To Be Featured On HGTV Show
WAGONER, Oklahoma - City and businesses leaders in Wagoner are applying to be featured on a HGTV show that would give several small towns a makeover.
If you've watched the Home Town show, you know the stars usually renovate homes and buildings in their small town in Mississippi. Now, they're planning to hit the road and give a few select small towns a makeover.
Business leaders in Wagoner said they believe it would be great for the town.
Wagoner's been through a lot over the last few years, such as the large fire that destroyed several downtown businesses in 2017 and business owners told News On 6 in the past that it was hard to come back from that.
Leaders with the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce said they believe this is a great opportunity to rejuvenate not only downtown but the whole city.
They're asking people to submit pictures and videos showing homes and businesses they'd like to see renovated and why it's much needed.
