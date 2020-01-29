Oklahoma Department Of Health To Hold News Conference On Possible Coronavirus Cases
The Oklahoma Department of Health will hold a news conference to update two possible cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The Health Department said they'll update the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
On Monday, the Health Department confirmed they are testing two Oklahomans for the coronavirus. Both of those people had recently traveled to China and later developed symptoms of the virus.
The results of the tests could take a few days to come back.
Wednesday's news conference is supposed to focus on the public health efforts for the coronavirus. The CDC held a national news conference yesterday.
Health officials there warned against any non-essential travel to China and said they increased the number of screening sites from five airports to 20.
Right now, at least 132 people are dead with nearly 6,000 cases just in China.
Globally, there are more than 80 confirmed cases outside of China--including five in the U.S., but no deaths.