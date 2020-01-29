The tail end of a big winter system is quickly exiting northeastern OK this morning with a small area of wintry precipitation clipping extreme northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas where surface temperatures will be slightly below freezing for the next few hours. No major issues are expected. By the time most read this post, the precipitation will be over. Cold weather remains today with mostly cloudy conditions for most of the day. A few breaks will occur later this afternoon from the northwest to southeast, but clouds will remain, and afternoon highs will have little chance of recovering. Afternoon highs will reach near 40 north and the mid to 40s south. The next wave quickly drops across the southern plains Thursday night with a slight chance of a few spotty showers. If the timing and moisture profile doesn’t change, this will pass will little fanfare by early Friday morning. We see one more wave dropping to the east of the state Saturday morning, but the atmosphere appears to dry and this system a hair too far east for any sensible weather impacts. This upper level system is rather robust but currently has very little or any significant moisture in the path when it crosses Northeastern OK Friday. As this system moves east, it will open the door for some improving weather into the weekend.