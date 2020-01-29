Tulsa Police: Man Accused Of Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Arrested
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in the Tulsa County jail accused of breaking into several vehicles in Tulsa.
Officers said the burglar was caught on surveillance video several times.
Police said Bradley Hill admitted to four car burglaries, at four different places around Tulsa, and all in the past 10 days.
Police said Hill had an outstanding burglary warrant and was a suspect in several burglaries.
Officers said Hill was caught on surveillance video at four different places breaking into cars; once at a CVS, once at Hillcrest Hospital, one at the Nathan Hale County Library, and once near 11th and Yale.
Police said Hill admitted to all of the burglaries in an interview.
Court records show Hill has previous felony convictions for possession of drugs, drug trafficking, and having a firearm as a felon.