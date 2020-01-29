Former Correctional Officers Sentenced For Running Drug Ring for Prisoners
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A federal judge sentenced two former Oklahoma prison guards for running a drug ring for prisoners.
The husband and wife were correctional officers at the North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre.
Travis and Micah Wascher pleaded guilty to smuggling meth and cell phones into prison for incarcerated leaders of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.
Western District U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing says Micah started the scheme in late 2018, in exchange for money and drugs for personal use.
Downing says Micah's husband, Travis, joined in a year less than a year later.
The U.S. Attorney says Micah also managed and transferred drug money for UAB members.
A judge sentenced Micah to 8 years in prison and sentenced Travis to 3 years.
"Today's sentence shows that no one is above the law, even those who are supposed to enforce it," said U.S. Attorney Downing. "I am pleased with the work of state corrections officials, and state and federal law enforcement to ensure Oklahoma's prisons are free of this sort of corruption."
The Court also imposed a term of 5 years supervised release for Micah and a term of 2 years supervised release for Travis.