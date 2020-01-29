Quapaw Public Schools Closed Wednesday, Thursday Due To Flu
A northeast Oklahoma school district is closed Wednesday due to the flu.
Quapaw Public Schools made the decision after many students and staff members were diagnosed with the virus.
The district said they will re-open on Friday; therefore, there will be no no class Wednesday or Thursday.
Additionally, all school activities are canceled until Friday--except high school basketball practice. That's still on the schedule for Thursday afternoon.
Quapaw Schools said all buildings will be closed, so custodial staff can sanitize the facilities.
Right now the CDC said flu activity is is expected to continue for weeks, which is why they're telling people to get the flu shot as it's the best way to prevent getting the virus.
It's very contagious, so if you're child feels sick they should stay home. Once their fever has been gone for 24 hours--without taking fever-reducing medication--you can them send them back to class.
The CDC estimates that between October 1 and January 18 at least 15 million people have been sick with flu.