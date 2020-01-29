Man Accused Of Firing Shots Inside Penn Square Mall Arrested
The man accused of firing shots in the Penn Square Mall has been arrested, Oklahoma City police said.
Darrell Fletcher, 22, was arrested Wednesday at a motel near Interstate 240 and S May Avenue.
Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshals arrested Fletcher.
An arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher on Monday. He was accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct.
Two men, Dequann Gresham and Terence Parker, turned themselves in to police after arrest warrants were issued for three people seen on surveillance video with the accused shooter.
Evan Gresham was arrested Wednesday. The three are facing complaints of accessory to the felony of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said they arrested Fletcher's mother, Nikimba Fletcher, on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.
