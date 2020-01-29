Haskell, Quapaw Public Schools Close To High Flu Numbers
Some northeast Oklahoma school districts are closing due to the flu.
Quapaw Public Schools made the decision after many students and staff members were diagnosed with the virus. The district says it will re-open on Friday. Additionally, all school activities are canceled until Friday except high school basketball practice. That's still on the schedule for Thursday afternoon. Quapaw Schools says all buildings are closed so custodial staff can sanitize the facilities.
Haskell public schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Haskell superintendent Rusty Harris says more than 30% of the elementary school's 353 are out sick with the flu.
Right now, the CDC says flu activity is expected to continue for weeks which is why they're telling people to get the flu shot as it's the best way to prevent getting the virus.