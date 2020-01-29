News
Bodycam Video Shows Woman Being Arrested Inside Broken Arrow Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released body cam and dashcam video of a police chase.
In the video, officers can be seen arresting Rachella Marshall. Police were responding to a disturbance at a home when they say Marshall drove off.
Police say Marshall led them on a chase to a Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shop, where she ran into the store and hid in the clothing section. Police say they arrested her at the store.
Marshall will be back in court on February 13th.