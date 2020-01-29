Tulsa Tennis Player Hoping To Go Pro After College
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kody Pearson hopes his tennis career will keep improving so he can eventually earn a spot in the pros.
“I played a lot of sports, but tennis always stood out,” Pearson said. "Over the last 12 months while I've been here, my game has grown in leaps and bounds."
Pearson’s grandparents own the largest squash training facility in the southern hemisphere.
"He has always been in the top 3 in the Australian Tennis Federation and he has played all over the world,” said Vince Westbrook, his coach.
Pearson already has five wins over players ranked in the top 60 of the ITA singles rankings, but how does he rate as a Tulsa tennis player to Westbrook?
“His in the top 10,” Westbrook said. “We knew he was really good.”
The future looks bright for the man from down under and who knows maybe will see him on the professional stage down the line.
"I was the second youngest to get an ATP point and I can't wait to go pro after college,” Pearson said.
At the University of Tulsa Dan Hawk Oklahoma's Own News on 6 Sports.