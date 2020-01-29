Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron Sits In On Impeachment Trial
The impeachment trial of President Trump moved to the next phase Wednesday, as senators had the chance to submit questions, to both the House managers and the president's attorneys.
News 9/ News On 6’s Alex Cameron had the chance to sit in on some of the proceedings where senators were allowed to ask questions before the final decision on whether or not to allow witnesses during the trial.
Under the rules, the senators’ questions, alternating between Republicans and Democrats, were hand-delivered to, and then read by the Chief Justice. Responses were limited to five minutes.
If the decision is made not to allow witnesses, then the impeachment trial could be over before next week’s State of the Union address. However, if witnesses are allowed it is unclear how long the trial could continue.