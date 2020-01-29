News
Police Video Shows Convicted Felon Running From Tulsa Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video of officers arresting a convicted felon who they say led them on a chase.
Police said they tried to pull over Shelby Marina near 11th and Lewis last month because the music in his car was too loud. They said Marina eventually lost control, crashed, then took off running.
Officers in the police helicopter spotted him hiding between two homes.
Police said they found marijuana inside Marina's car and said he didn't have a valid driver's license or insurance. Court documents show Marina also had an outstanding felony warrant for assault and battery on a police officer from two years ago.