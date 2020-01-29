New Machine Allows Tulsa Doctors To Test For Several Viruses
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new machine is helping Tulsa doctors test patients for dozens of viruses, including the flu and even strains of the coronavirus.
However, it cannot give a positive diagnosis for the so-called "Novel Coronavirus.”
"We're looking for rhino virus, influenza, and different strains of influenza. Now what's very popular in the news is the coronavirus. We test for four different strains of the coronavirus. There are seven total and we test for four," said Doctor Jennifer Galbraith, Tulsa ER & Hospital.
Galbraith said they're using a machine called the Biofire. She said it's testing for specific DNA within a virus.
"It's very, very specific on that and then it will pick up if someone is infected with this list of 20 different things. It's obviously not comprehensive in all of the things, but the common ones that we can see," said Galbraith.
The Oklahoma Health Department confirmed they're testing two people for the possible Novel coronavirus. Galbraith said she's seen patients with other, more common strains of the coronavirus.
"We've had a few cases here. They come in with cough, congestion, fever, headache and body aches similar to influenza type symptoms," said Galbraith.
She said the important thing to know about the coronavirus is that there are several common strains.
"They're different strains. So, they're not going to switch. If you are infected with a common strain of the coronavirus it's not going to turn into the one we're seeing from China," said Galbraith.
Galbraith said you may not even know if you have a strain of the coronavirus because you would recover from it just like you would get better from a common cold.