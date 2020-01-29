Tulsa Police: Video Helps Catch Serial Burglar
TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspected serial burglar is in custody after being caught on video.
Police said the video shows Bradley Hill breaking into several cars in parking lots.
Detectives said Hill is known for being a repeat burglar, but his unique car is how officers found him so quickly.
This is video from Hillcrest Medical Center that detectives said shows Bradley Hill searching for cars to break into and steal from. The camera gives a birds-eye view Tulsa police said shows Hill picking a car, parking next to it, and breaking in before taking off.
Investigators said they've connected Hill to several car burglaries in the last two weeks.
"We have him on video committing these felony crimes with two small children in the car," Detective Andrew Weeden said.
That includes Monday, when Weeden said Hill stopped in the CVS parking lot.
Surveillance video shows him looking through the windows of the cars parked next to him. Detectives said Hill smashes through the window of one, stealing a suitcase from inside before driving away.
Weeden said in many cases, Hill's girlfriend was the getaway driver.
"The calls kept coming in about a black Dodge Durango. There were some unique qualities to it. It had no tag on the back and it had mismatched wheels," Weeden said.
Police pulled over Hill twice this month, so Weeden said officers were able to find him quickly. They had a plan ready just in case detectives couldn't track him down.
"Mr. Hill actually made a Facebook Marketplace ad to sell his car. He said he needed it gone ASAP, so if he wasn't caught last night, we were thinking about trying to inquire about buying his car from him," Weeden said.