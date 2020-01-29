New Twist On ‘Oklahoma!” To Debut National Tour In Oklahoma City
A popular, contemporary version of “Oklahoma!” will kick off its national tour in Oklahoma City this September.
The new production was a hit on Broadway, taking home numerous Tony awards.
Producer Eva Price spearheaded the production which includes audience involvement, modern costumes and thrust staging.
“Not a single lyric is changed, but the music is re-orchestrated and rearranged with a seven-piece blue grass folk rock band. So, it has the sound of today,” Price said.
After the show became one of the hottest tickets in New York, Price said it was a no-brainer to kick off the national tour in Oklahoma City,
“All I want to do is talk to Oklahomans or ‘Oklahomies,’ as we like to call them, and have them tell me about what they think of our show,” Price said.
One of the show’s major cast members, Sasha Hutchings, graduated from Oklahoma City University for dance.
“I just remember encountering how much pride everyone here took in being a part of the land,” Hutchings said, referencing the lyrics of the musical’s title song.
Hutchings said there's no better time to modernize this musical, addressing themes of justice, community and change, than alongside a rapidly evolving Oklahoma City.
“I've just noticed all the growth and I'm sure that's bringing a lot of new culture and a lot of new people and a lot of new ideas,” Hutchings said.
The Civic Center announced their 2021 season this week, which includes Oklahoma!, Frozen and Wicked.