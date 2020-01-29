News
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Oil Well Explosion At Chesapeake Well Site In Texas
Officials with Chesapeake Energy confirmed to News 9 that one person is dead and three others are injured after an oil well explosion Wednesday.
A fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. at an oil well site in Burleson County, Texas, officials said.
According to the report, one contractor died and three others were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Austin and Houston.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing. More updates will be provided as they become available.