Tulsa Company Gifts Woman AC, Heating System After Spending Winter With No Heat
A Tulsa woman says she will finally be warm this winter after a heating and air company surprised her with a brand-new system for free.
"I used the stove up here and I used the oven to keep the house warm," said Emma Fairchild.
Fairchild said she had no heat in her home and was forced to sleep on her couch next to her space heaters.
Fairchild's friend, Nina McNeil, reached out to A1 Mechanical Services to get an estimate.
Fairchild said she couldn't afford all the help she needed.
"I was at wit's end. I didn't know what to do except pray," Fairchild said.
"I felt a pressing need to help her out," said owner Paul Berry. "We've never been in a position to give something this large to somebody."
Owner Paul Berry said his entire crew spent hours installing a new heating and AC unit and fixed several gas leaks all for free.
"I was so blessed to have them donate that unit so I could heat my house, to sleep on my bed and not on the couch," Fairchild said.
"It's huge for us. We're a small company. To give back to a lady that clearly had a pretty big need," Berry said.
"There still are good people out here, we just at times have our backs to the wall," McNeil said.
Fairchild said that kindness means everything to her.
The company said it’s the first time they’ve ever done anything like this and would love to do it again.
The total cost of those repairs would have been nearly $13,000.