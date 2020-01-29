Daughter Of Oklahoma Woman Murdered In 1977 Protests Potential Parole Of Killer
A convicted killer is up for parole and the victim's daughter hopes you can help keep him stay behind bars.
Larry Chaney was convicted of murdering Kendal Ashmore in 1977 and this is not the first time Chaney has been up for parole.
Video from 1977 showed law enforcement and others searching for murder victims, Kendall Ashmore and horse trainer Kathy Brown after both went missing on March 17, 1977. Laura Blevins is Ashmore’s daughter.
"My mother was my life. I think anyone that knew her would tell you this the most beautiful, caring, and gentle person," said Blevins.
Blevins said she was just 12 years old and her brother was 10.
"They had search parties out. I think it was a week later they eventually found both of their bodies in Sallisaw Oklahoma," said Blevins.
The sheriff at the time said both women were found about 10 to 12 miles north of Sallisaw. He said their hands and feet were tied.
"They were laying side by side on their sides," said the sheriff in 1977.
Chaney was arrested and eventually tried. He was convicted of murdering Blevins’ mother but he was not tried for Brown’s death.
"I'd like for him to know he took the most precious thing in the world to me," said Blevins.
Blevins said Chaney is going up for parole again next month, which is why she's asking people to write letters and send emails to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, similar to a post she put on Facebook.
"Believe it or not, the dreaded time has come again to protest the parole of Larry Chaney - the man that murdered our mother," said Blevins said as she read her Facebook post.
Blevins said she never wants the convicted murderer to ever see the light of day.
“I don't want this man out on the streets. I just don't think that our society needs him out on the streets. It just terrifies me," said Blevins.
As she remembers her mother who met so much to her and her family.
“I miss you and I hope you are doing something wonderful in heaven and I know you are," she said.
News On 6 could not find an attorney representing Chaney.
The following is her Facebook post:
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections also sent in this statement to News On 6 after a question was asked about why Larry Chaney was moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium security prison:
“Inmate Chaney began serving his time at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 1977 and spent eight years there.
The severity of an inmate’s crime is just one of several major factors we look at when we assign an inmate to a facility. That includes whether they have a tendency to be violent with other inmates or staff, whether they have mental illness and other factors.
We reserve maximum security – Oklahoma State Penitentiary – for inmates who are management problems for us, such as one who has assaulted staff or other inmates, or been repeatedly caught trafficking contraband.
Medium-security facilities like Mack Alford Correctional Center are highly secure. MACC, in particular, features tall, multi-layered fencing topped with razor wire. Every person who enters the facility, even our staff is searched head to toe. Its few entrances are tightly controlled and monitored. These are just a few of its security features.
A main significant difference between medium and maximum security is that maximum-security inmates are locked down in their cells 23 hours a day. Medium-security inmates have more freedom of movement on the facility’s grounds behind the perimeter, under tight supervision and control.”
Matt Elliott - Public Information Manager for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections