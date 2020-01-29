“Inmate Chaney began serving his time at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 1977 and spent eight years there.

The severity of an inmate’s crime is just one of several major factors we look at when we assign an inmate to a facility. That includes whether they have a tendency to be violent with other inmates or staff, whether they have mental illness and other factors.

We reserve maximum security – Oklahoma State Penitentiary – for inmates who are management problems for us, such as one who has assaulted staff or other inmates, or been repeatedly caught trafficking contraband.

Medium-security facilities like Mack Alford Correctional Center are highly secure. MACC, in particular, features tall, multi-layered fencing topped with razor wire. Every person who enters the facility, even our staff is searched head to toe. Its few entrances are tightly controlled and monitored. These are just a few of its security features.

A main significant difference between medium and maximum security is that maximum-security inmates are locked down in their cells 23 hours a day. Medium-security inmates have more freedom of movement on the facility’s grounds behind the perimeter, under tight supervision and control.”

Matt Elliott - Public Information Manager for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections