Jay Public Schools Closed Due To Illness
JAY, Oklahoma - Jay Public Schools announced that they are canceling classes for Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st due to illness.
Officials said that 15 percent of the student population has either been absent or sent home and 20 staff members are out due to illness.
Officials said custodians will sanitize class rooms, bathrooms, water fountains and other areas.
The district has also made adjustments to school activities.
Officials said that Junior high basketball at Vinita is canceled and High School wrestling at Muskogee will be rescheduled. Homecoming has also been moved to February 7th.
Other activities have also been rescheduled. To see a full list, click here.
Officials said classes will resume on Monday, February 3rd.