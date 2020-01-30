Police Search For Suspect After Man Shot While Inside Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in serious condition after he was shot inside his home near Pine and Sheridan.
Police said they received a lot of calls about shots fired in the 5900 block of East Newton Street late Wednesday night.
Officers said they showed up and found the victim, who had been shot in the stomach.
He was in his bedroom at the time, and police said they found five bullet holes in the walls, along with three shell casings on the street directly in front of the house.
There's no information about the gunman right now, but officers said they're hoping the victim might have an idea of who would've done this.
You can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know where the shooter might be, and you can remain anonymous.