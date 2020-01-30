News
Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Found In Neighborhood
Thursday, January 30th 2020, 5:26 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man was arrested Thursday morning after a chase through a neighborhood.
Officers said they tried to stop a stolen truck, and the driver took off.
Police said the driver ran a red light and then turned off his lights.
Officers said they ended the chase because it was too dangerous.
Then, a homeowner call police and said someone in a truck parked in their driveway.
Police and OHP Troopers then set up a perimeter in a neighborhood south of 11th Street and west of 128th East Avenue and found suspect hiding in a back yard under a tarp.