Tulsa Health Department Encourages Flu Shots
TULSA, Oklahoma - In an effort to combat the flu virus health departments across Oklahoma, including here in Tulsa, are making it easier to access flu shots.
The flu season is not close to coming to an end just yet, and that means the number of deaths and hospitalizations is expected to go up.
That's one big reason why health department officials encourage parents with children 6 months or older to get the flu shot.
The health department is also making it easier for some to get better access to a vaccination.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, those 18 years and younger can get a free flu shot at the James O. Goodwin Heath Center at 5051 S 129th East Avenue.
However, there is some criteria they need to meet; they have to be uninsured Medicaid eligible, Native American or Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
And even though the flu shot isn't 100% effective, it offers the best protection.